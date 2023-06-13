June 13, 2023

Esteghlal’s three-man coach shortlist revealed

June 13, 2023
Tehran Times – TEHRAN. The coaching nominees of Esteghlal football club were revealed on Tuesday.

Former Real Madrid coach Juan Ramon Lopez Caro is the only foreign candidate to take lead the Blues.

The 60-year-old coach led Real Madrid (2005-06) season and Levante (2006-07) in La Liga, as well as Celta and Real Madrid Castilla in the Segunda Division.

After a spell in charge of Spain under-21 he moved abroad to coach the national sides of Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Former Iran captain Javad Nekounam in another option for the Esteghlal’s hotseat.

The 42-year-old coach left Foolad in February and has been shortlisted to lead Esteghlal for the second time.

And finally, Mes Rafsanjan coach Mohammad Rabiei has been nominated for the job. He was a candidate to lead Iran U23 football team as well.

Esteghlal parted ways with Ricardo Sa Pinto last week. The Portuguese coach was appointed as head coach of Cypriot side APOEL after he failed to win a title with Esteghlal in the Iran league and Hazfi Cup.

