Mehr News – PORTO, Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi is on the radar of Olympique de Marseille, French media has reported.

Iranian international Mehdi Taremi, of whom Chancel Mbemba speaks very highly of, is in the sights of OM who want to strengthen in attack, the French website ‘lequotidiendusport’ reported.

A prolific goalscorer, he has scored 77 goals in 142 games since joining La Liga Sagrones, the source added.

Mehdi Taremi is also reportedly in the sights of AC Milan, Arsenal, and Al-Hilal, it added.

Taremi, who plays for FC Porto, was selected as the best player in Portugal’s League for the months of November and December 2022.