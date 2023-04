(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s national futsal team defeated Uzbekistan 8-1 in a friendly match on Tuesday night.

Mehdi Karimi, Behdad Sheikh Ahmadi, and Saeid Ahmad Abbasi scored two goals each as well as goals from Davron Choriev (own goals) and Hossein Tayebi.

Team Melli had also defeated Uzbekistan 5-3 on Sunday night.

Iran, headed by Vahid Shamsaei, finished runner-up in the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup held in Kuwait in October.