Tasnim – ZAGREB, Iranian international right back Sadegh Moharrami reached 100 matches at Dinamo Zagreb.

The 27-year-old defender played his 100th match for his club against Slaven Belupo on Saturday.

They won the match 4-0 at the Stadion Maksimir.

The Croatian club presented him with a commemorative shirt.

Moharrami joined Dinamo Zagreb in 2018 from Persepolis.