April 16, 2023

IPL: Esteghlal and Sepahan both emerge victorious [VIDEO]

April 16, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
2 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal, and Sepahan football teams emerged victorious over their rivals in the Iran Professional League (IPL) Matchweek 26 on Saturday.

In Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Esteghlal defeated Havadr 6-1 thanks to second-half goals from Arash Rezavand, Mohammad Mohebbi (two goals), Saeid Mehri, Mehdi Ghaedi, and Hossein Hosseini.

Mohsen Sefid Choghaei scored Havadar’s only goal.

Sepahan beat Mes Rafsanjan 2-0 in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium courtesy of goals from Shahriyar Moghanlou and Omid Noorafkan.

Esteghlal moved top over Sepahan due to a better goal difference, one point above Persepolis.

Saturday’s Fixture Results:

*Sepahan 2-1 Mes Rafsanjan
*Esteghlal 6-1 Havadar
*Malavan 1-1 Tractor
*Paykan 0-0 Sanat Naft
*Gol Gohar 2-2 Foolad

More Stories

Marseille and AC Milan interested in Mehdi Taremi [Report]

April 16, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Sadegh Moharrami reaches 100 matches at Dinamo Zagreb

April 16, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Zahedi comes off the bench to score winner against Debrecen in extra time [VIDEO]

April 14, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan