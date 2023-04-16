IPL: Esteghlal and Sepahan both emerge victorious [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal, and Sepahan football teams emerged victorious over their rivals in the Iran Professional League (IPL) Matchweek 26 on Saturday.

In Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Esteghlal defeated Havadr 6-1 thanks to second-half goals from Arash Rezavand, Mohammad Mohebbi (two goals), Saeid Mehri, Mehdi Ghaedi, and Hossein Hosseini.

Mohsen Sefid Choghaei scored Havadar’s only goal.

Sepahan beat Mes Rafsanjan 2-0 in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium courtesy of goals from Shahriyar Moghanlou and Omid Noorafkan.

Esteghlal moved top over Sepahan due to a better goal difference, one point above Persepolis.

Saturday’s Fixture Results:

*Sepahan 2-1 Mes Rafsanjan

*Esteghlal 6-1 Havadar

*Malavan 1-1 Tractor

*Paykan 0-0 Sanat Naft

*Gol Gohar 2-2 Foolad