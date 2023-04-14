Zahedi comes off the bench to score winner against Debrecen in extra time [VIDEO]

Magyarhilap.hu – DEBRECEN, Puskás Academy scored a goal in extra time and won 1-0 in Debrecen in the opening match of the 27th round of the football OTP Bank League on Friday.

With their success, the team from Felscút overtook their rivals in terms of points, but with more victories, Debrecen remained fourth.

The Puskás Academy started the match better, but their attempts missed the goal, and after ten minutes the game became even.

In the middle of the first half, due to the large number of fouls, there was no continuous play and thus no chances. In the ten minutes before the break, the home team was more dangerous, but Markek saved his goal with two great saves.

We had to wait more than fifty minutes for the first shot from Puskas to hit the goal, but Megyeri didn’t have a hard time even then.

Apart from that, however, the will of the home team prevailed, and although they came closer to the goal, they did not manage to score the winning goal. The match – especially as time progressed – was more characterized by fouls, falls and cockiness, which also ended the match for Debrecen with ten men due to the sending off of Ferenczi.

Outnumbered, the Felscúti team took advantage of their first and only serious situation in extra time through substitute Shahab Zahedi, thus somewhat unexpectedly taking the three points from Debrecen.

Highlights: https://m4sport.hu/video/2023/04/14/debrecen-puskas-akademia-0-1