Al Hilal interested in Mehdi Taremi [Report]

Tasnim – RIYADH, Portuguese media reports suggest that Al Hilal has set sight on signing Iran international forward Mehdi Taremi.

Mehdi Taremi currently plays for Portuguese side FC Porto.

The 31-year-old striker has been linked with European teams over the past years but Porto has not allowed its iconic player to leave the team.

Now, local media report that the Saudi Arabian giants are determined to hire Taremi.

Taremi joined Porto in 2020 from Rio Ave and has scored 50 goals in 93 matches for the Dragons.