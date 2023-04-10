Sayyadmanesh bags an assist as Hull City seal home win over Millwall [VIDEO]

BBC – HULL, Hull City virtually assured their place in the Championship for next season with a home victory over faltering play-off contenders Millwall.

The Lions had the better of the first-half chances, with winger Oliver Burke hitting the underside of the crossbar from Zian Flemming’s cut-back.

Half-time substitute Adama Traore broke the deadlock to put the Tigers ahead with 20 minutes left when his long-range strike bounced into the bottom left-hand corner.

The visitors almost grabbed an equaliser when Tom Bradshaw had a close-range effort blocked and Billy Mitchell fired narrowly wide on the rebound, while Hull goalkeeper Karl Darlow palmed away a curling Flemming shot in the closing stages.

A first win in six outings puts Liam Rosenior’s men 16th and 11 points clear of the relegation zone with five games of the campaign remaining, while fifth-placed Millwall failed to score for the fourth straight game.

That four-match winless run is the south-east Londoners’ worst run of form since August and has seen them reeled in by the pack chasing a place in the top six.

Seventh-placed Preston are now level on points with Millwall and only outside of the play-off places on goal difference, but the Lilywhites must travel to The Den on Saturday.