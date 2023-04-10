Iran’s women national team needs support for Olympic qualification: Zahra Ghanbari

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Women’s football team captain Zahra Ghanbari says that the officials of the Iran football federation must support them in the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 Asian Qualifiers Round 2.

Iran finished top of Group B with a 2-1 win over Myanmar on aggregate.

“We did a great job because Myanmar are a strong team and they played on their home soil. The Myanmar team were the better team, physically,” Ghanbari said.

“We traveled to Myanmar while the players were not in their best form but they did a great job in my opinion,” she added.

“The Round 2 will be tougher and the team need support ahead of the competition. I think Team Melli must play several friendly matches as part of preparation for the competition,” Ghanbari said.

“Many people did not think that we would advance from Round 1 and predicted that we would lose. But we did a great job and we made a great event. If we try hard in the Round 2, nothing is out of reach,” Team Melli captain concluded.