AFC: Alireza Jahanbakhsh – A driving force for Feyenoord

AFC – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh has been a driving force for Dutch club Feyenoord Rotterdam as it battles on two fronts.

He has scored four goals and assisted a further six as his side tops the Eredivisie standings with seven games left while he also has three goals and an assist in the UEFA Europa League.

The 29-year-old bagged a brace against Sturm Graz in the Europa League group stages and starred for the Dutch club again as it defeated Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the quarterfinals.

After a 1-1 draw in the Round of 16 first leg, Jahanbakhsh scored and assisted in Feyenoord’s 7-1 win in the return leg to send it through, the-afc.com reported.

The Rotterdam outfit will now face Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma in its quest for a first European crown since the UEFA Cup triumph in 2002.