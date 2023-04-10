IPL: Carlos Hernandez Inarejos named Nassaji coach

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – GHAEMSHAHR, Spanish coach Carlos Hernandez Inarejos took charge of Iranian football club Nassaji.

He replaced Hamid Motahari, who was sacked following the poor rsults, in the Ghaemshahr based team

Inarejos started his coaching career in 2011 as head coach of Alicante youth team. The 39-year-old coach has also coached Al Hilal and Al Ahli (Qatar) youth teams.

He has most recently worked at Saudi Arabian club Al Arabi coaching staff.

Inarejos has penned an 18-month deal with Nassaji.

Nassaji are 12th in Iran Professional League (IPL) table, eight points above relegation zone.

They will be one of Iran’s representatives in the 2023/24 AFC Champions League.