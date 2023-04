Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Ali Doosti Mehr was appointed as new head coach of Iran U14 football team.

The 59-year-old coach has previously worked as head coach of Iranian U17, U19 and U20 teams.

Doosti Mehr started his coaching career in Keshavarz club in 1992 and has also worked at Esteghlal and Bank Melli teams.

He led Iran at the 2009 FIFA U17 World Cup in Nigeria, where his team lost to Uruguay 2-1 in the Round of 16.