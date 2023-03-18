Gholizadeh assists against Umraniyespor [VIDEO]

T24.com.tr – KASIMPASA, In the 26th week of the Spor Toto Super League, Kasımpaşa earned a point in a 1-1 draw against BirikimKredi Ümraniyespor.

Kasimpasa and BirikimKredi Umraniyespor faced each other at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium.

In the 29th minute of the match, the home team took the 1-0 lead through Mamadou Fall.

Ümraniyespor’s Antonio Mrsic equalized the score with a goal from the penalty spot in the 41st minute.

After this result, Kasımpaşa increased its league position to 26 points, and Ümraniyespor, which is in last place in the league, to 22 points.