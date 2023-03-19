Abedzadeh keeps clean sheet against Deportivo Alaves [VIDEO]

Sport.es – PONFERRADA, SD Ponferradina added their second win of 2023 and did so to continue their mission to remain in the league against Deportivo Alavés who went into their fourth matchday without winning and without scoring.

How much was at stake was shown in the intensity of the match, with the two teams not giving up any balls and with a first clear chance for the visitors in a header from Sedlar to which Amir Abedzadeh responded by stopping.

It didn’t take long for Deportiva to also get dangerously close to scoring with a direct free kick launched by Kelechi Nwakali.

The game was a give-and-take without a clear dominator until Toni Moya warned with a long shot, hitting the post with Amir blocking a hit from an attacker on the rebound.

Hugo Vallejo, absent for several weeks due to injury would be decisive when he headed in a corner kick at the far post to make it 1-0 for the home side.

Deportivo Alavés put all their artillery into action and chances were soon created, however Abedzadeh was the savior, blocking a shot from Toni Moya and a header from Abqar.