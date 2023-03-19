March 19, 2023

Jahanbakhsh assists as Feyenoord take a big step toward title with win at Ajax

March 19, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Football-oranje.com – AMSTERDAM, Feyenoord defeated Ajax 3-2 in De Klassieker at the Johan Cruijff ArenA to move six points clear at the top of the Eredivisie.

Feyenoord headed to Amsterdam on the back of a big win over Shakhtar Donetsk and three points ahead of their big rival from Amsterdam.

The visitors got off to the perfect start as Quilindschy Hartman crossed for a free Santiago Gimenez to fire in the opening goal after six minutes.

Ajax then took control with Steven Berghuis going close with a free kick before Edson Alvarez headed in to make it 1-1 in the 17th minute.

Feyenoord made an early change with Hartman substituted after receiving an early yellow card and he was lucky not to see another for taking out Mohammed Kudus. Marcos Lopez was brought on.

Steven Bergwijn was lively and in the 38th minute, he was played in on goal and he squared the ball for Dusan Tadic to fire Ajax 2-1 up. Feyenoord almost equalised shortly afterward, but Mats Wieffer’s header landed on the roof of the net before David Hancko also fired a good chance over the bar.

Feyenoord started the second half brightly and they equalised in the 52nd minute when Alireza Jahanbakhsh crossed for Sebastian Szymanski to net from close range.

The visitors had Ajax rattled and they had chances to lead, while the hosts missed a big chance through Kudus as Timon Wellenreuther denied the midfielder with an excellent save.

The game was heading for a draw but in the 87th minute, Lutsharel Geertruida headed in from close range to seal a huge win for the league leaders. It was Feyenoord’s first win in Amsterdam since 2006

Feyenoord are now six points clear of Ajax at the top of the table with both sides only got seven league games left to play.

