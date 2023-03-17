March 17, 2023

Iran starts 2023 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup on a high note [VIDEO]

March 17, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
69 views

Tehran Times – PATTAYA, Iran defeated Malaysia 14-5 in their opening AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup™ Thailand 2023 Group B match on Thursday.

It was an impressive performance by the two-time champions as they signaled their intent to challenge for the Thailand 2023 title. 

The action came thick and fast at the Jomtein Beach Arena with Iran dominating the early possession, with Moslem Mesigar scoring from a free-kick in the first minute.

Malaysia responded through Mohamad Norazman’s effort a minute later but Iran went ahead again in the third minute with Amir Hosein Akbari scoring with an overhead kick.

Iran continued to press and scored two quick goals through Ali Mirshekari off a free-kick and Abbas Rezaei’s effort from distance.

Malaysia fought back with Mohd Faisal Saharudin scoring in the sixth minute when he raced down the right flank before slotting home from a tight angle, the-afc.com reported.

Iran, however, responded with goals through Reza Amiri Zadeh’s grounded effort and Moslem Mesigar’s close range header to give the Central Asian side a 6-2 lead going into the break.

Mahdi Shirmohammadi widened the advantage with a wonderful strike in the 13th minute, while Movahed Mohammadpour made it 8-2 a minute later with a long range free-kick.


Rezaei scored Iran’s ninth in the 16th minute but an undaunted Malaysia came fighting back to score twice in quick succession courtesy of Mohd Hasrol Ali (18th) and Muhammad Qushairie Asaari (20th).

Iran, however, continued to press with Mirshekari scoring in the 23rd minute with Mohammadali Mokhtari ​​(28th) and Mahdi Shirmohammadi (30th) then adding to their haul. 

Mohd Ridhwan Zainal narrowed the deficit in the 34th minute but Iran had the final say with Movahed Mohammadpour and Javad Khosravi scoring to cap a phenomenal win. 

More Stories

Jahanbakhsh assists and scores as Feyenoord hit seven past Shakhtar Donetsk [VIDEO]

March 17, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

IPL: Paco Jemez pens four-year Tractor extension

March 17, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Team Melli to face Kenya in Tehran friendly

March 15, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
situs slot gacor provider terbaik agen toto slot terpercaya 2023 agen toto togel terpercaya 2023 situs toto togel pasaran resmi terbaik bandar toto macau pasaran resmi toto togel bandar toto slot gacor 4d 2023 bo togel online pasaran terlengkap sepanjang masa bo toto slot terlengkap sepanjang masa situs toto togel 2023 bet 100 perak daftar toto slot dan toto togel 2023 bermain toto togel dengan bet hanya 100 perak daftar toto slot bonus new member terpercaya bermain toto slot pelayanan 24 jam nonstop agen slot gacor 4d hadiah terbesar bandar toto slot provider terbaik toto slot gacor 4d hingga toto togel toto togel pasaran resmi terpercaya agen togel online terbesar 2023 situs togel online terpercaya 2023 bo togel online paling resmi 2023 situs slot online pasti gacor bo slot online deposit tanpa potongan situs toto togel dan toto slot bonus new member situs toto slot gacor 4d winsortoto winsortoto agen toto togel dan bo toto slot terpercaya agen togel online pasaran toto macau situs toto togel bet 100 perak agen toto slot terpercaya pasti gacor bo togel online hadiah 4d 10 juta situs toto togel resmi terpercaya dan terlengkap situs toto slot dan toto togel deposit 10rb tanpa potongan bandar toto togel hadiah 4d 10 juta agen togel online bonus new member bandar toto togel terbesar hadiah 4d 10 juta situs toto slot gacor anti rungkad bandar toto togel terpercaya dengan bonus new member bo toto togel bet 100 perak hadiah terbesar bandar toto togel pasaran resmi lisensi pagcor situs toto slot gacor 4d haidah terbesar 2023 bandar toto togel pasaran lengkap terbaik situs toto slot engine terpercaya pasti gacor situs toto togel resmi bet hanya 100 perak situs toto online resmi lisensi pagcor situs toto togel resmi dan bandar toto slot gacor terbaik bandar toto togel resmi dan terlengkap 2023 bo toto togel situs toto togel deposit pulsa tanpa potongan situs toto slot terpercaya agen toto togel dan situs toto slot terpercaya bo toto togel resmi dan agen toto slot terpercaya agen toto togel terpercaya resmi dan terlengkap situs toto slot terbaik anti nawala togel online resmi pasaran terlengkap situs toto macau dari toto togel resmi dan terpercaya bandar toto slot gacor dari toto togel 4d terbesar agen toto togel resmi pasaran terlengkap dan resmi situs toto togel resmi pasaran lengkap bet 100 situs toto togel yang menyediakan permainan toto slot gacor agen toto togel bet 100 bonus harian situs toto togel resmi pasaran togel hongkong resmi toto togel dari situs toto terpercaya sepanjang masa bandar toto slot dan situs toto togel 4d Situs Togel Online Pasarean Toto Macau Terbaik ltdtoto winsortoto