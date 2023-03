Tasnim – TABRIZ, Spanish coach Paco Jemez signed a four-year contract extension with Tractor Sazi football team.

Jemez, 53, was appointed as Tractor coach in December 2022 and fulfilled the expectations in the Iranian top-flight club.

Tractor sits sixth in the table at the moment, while the team was in serious danger of relegation.

The Spanish coach had been also linked with Iran national football team.