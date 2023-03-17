Jahanbakhsh assists and scores as Feyenoord hit seven past Shakhtar Donetsk [VIDEO]

Football-oranje.com – ROTTERDAM, Feyenoord has reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League after a 7-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in De Kuip. Feyenoord progresses 8-2 on aggregate.

Last week in Poland, Feyenoord played well but only managed a 1-1 draw. In Rotterdam, Santiago Gimenez quickly gave the hosts the lead with a placed finish.

In the 24th minute, Orkun Kokcu found the net from just outside the box to add a second. The midfielder then slotted in a penalty before the break after a handball by Yuhkym Konoplia.

De Kuip was bouncing and the goals kept coming in the second half with Oussama Idrissi making it 4-0 with a curling strike. The winger added the fifth via the underside of the crossbar before Alireza Jahanbakhsh fired in the sixth.

Danilo added a 7th in the 66th minute and it seemed the Rotterdammers could hit double figures. However, Feyenoord then eased off and the only other goal came at the other end as Kevin Kelsy pulled back a consolation.

Feyenoord ease to the last eight and gain a lot of confidence ahead of this weekend’s league clash with Ajax in Amsterdam.