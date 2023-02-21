ACL: Ansari strike takes Iran’s Foolad through [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – DOHA, Foolad of Iran defeated Saudi Arabia’s Al Faisaly 1-0 in the AFC Champions League 2022 (West) Round of 16 on Monday.

Sasan Ansari scored the only goal of the match in the 64th minute in Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium.

The team, headed by Javad Nekounam, are only Iranian team to compete in the ACL after Persepolis, Esteghlal and Gol Gohar were barred from competing in the season after failing to complete the required licensing criteria on time.

The quarterfinals will be played on Feb. 23 and the semi-final (the regional west final) on Feb. 26.

Awaiting the winner of that match is Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds who beat Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on penalties in the East zone semi-final back in August last year.

The final will be played over two legs. The first will be in the West Zone on April 26 with the second in Saitama, Japan, on May 6.