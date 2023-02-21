Stopping Porto striker Mehdi Taremi will be key for Nerazzurri in CL clash: Beppe Bergomi

FC Porto's Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B second leg football match between Club Brugge KV (BEL) and FC Porto (POR) at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Sempreinter.com – MILAN, Legendary former Inter defender Beppe Bergomi believes that Porto striker Mehdi Taremi will be a player who the Nerazzurri must stop in Wednesday evening’s Champions League clash with Porto.

Speaking to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews, the former defender gave his thoughts ahead of the round of sixteen first-leg match, including arguing that Romelu Lukaku will still be a potentially key player for Inter.

Inter are now only a couple of days away from the first leg of their Champions League tie against Porto, and they will be thinking more concretely about the kind of challenge that they face.

Striker Taremi has become a central part of the way that Porto play under Sergio Conceicao play, since the 30-year-old’s arrival from Rio Ave in 2020.

The Iranian international is not only a prolific goalscorer, but also gives the Portuguese champions a focal point around which to build in the final third with his physical and technical qualities.

Bergomi said of Porto that “They’re a team who can play a 4-4-2 or 4-3-3 system, but they rely heavily on Taremi, who’s been the player who creates the most chances in the Champions Legaue.”

He argued that Inter “Must have the courage to take the match to them and attack.”

“Taremi is the player that they have to stop,” he argued.

“They did so very well against Napoli, by putting Acerbi on Osimhen.”

Bergomi suggested that “In order to win matches, Inter have to bring many players into play ahead of the ball, Inter can’t manage to score the kinds of goals that Napoli score using one-on-one situations.”

They’re a team built in a different way, they have to use a lot of energy to win and kill off matches.”

“As far as who starts in attack, I’d say that Lautaro can play well with either partner, Dzeko gives more certainty at the moment, but Inter still need the real Lukaku for how he gives them a constant threat in behind,” he added.