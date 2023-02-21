FFIRI: Iran U-23 coach candidates revealed

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Six candidates for taking charge of the Iran U-23 football team have been confirmed by the Iran football federation.

In December 2022, Habib Kashani, former general manager of Persepolis club, was appointed as director of the U-23 football team but the head coach has not yet been introduced.

Mehdi Mahdavikia resigned from his post as head coach of the U-23 team in October 2022. Under his leadership, Iran showed a poor performance in the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup and failed to qualify for the next stage.

Now, the federation is going to appoint the U-23 head coach in March.

Former Iran forwards Vahid Hashemian, Rasoul Khatibi, and Farhad Majidi, as well as ex-Persepolis coach Hamid Derakhshan, former Paykan forward Saeid Daghighi, and former Sepahan coach Moharram Navidkia are the candidates who have been shortlisted to lead the team.