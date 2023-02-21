February 24, 2023

Nekounam resigns from Foolad

February 21, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – DOHA, Javad Nekounam stepped down as head coach of Foolad football club.

Foolad booked its place in the 2022 AFC Champions League quarterfinals Monday night after defeating Al Faisaly of Saudi Arabia in Doha, Qatar.

Shortly afterward, Nekounam announced his resignation from the post.

It’s while Foolad will have to play Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal in the 2022 AFC Champions League quarterfinals on Thursday.

Iranian media reports suggest that Nekounam is a candidate to lead Iran’s national football team.

