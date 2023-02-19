Azmoun wins PK and assists in loss to Mainz 05 [VIDEO]

Bulinews.com – LEVERKUSEN, After some midweek mayhem at the BayArena whereby Monaco bagged an injury-time winner to leave Leverkusen reeling, Xabi Alonso rested several big names.

A meeting with Mainz wrapped up Matchday 21 proceedings, but the Spanish coach opted to start without the assistance of Florian Wirtz and Frimpong amongst others.

‘Die Werkself’ had the opportunity to rise up the Bundesliga table, but failed to do so tonight as Mainz sealed a thrilling 3-2 victory.

There was little to report on until Leverkusen’s Azmoun won his side a penalty in the 20th minute. The Iranian international managed to get his boot to the ball before Anton Stach could swipe clear. However, Edmond Tapsoba would be denied from the spot by Finn Dahmen who guessed correctly. Minutes later it would be Mainz to draw first blood – Anthony Caci took full advantage of a tame Koussounou clearance to make it 1-0.

‘Die Werkself’ would level matters soon after the half hour mark. Another error, this time Edmilson Fernandes the guilty party, allowed Azmoun in. The striker unselfishly squared for Amiri who did well to finish past the onrushing Dahmen. However, on the stroke of half-time Mainz re-established a 2-1 lead. A long ball from Caci allowed Jae Sung-Lee to pick out Barreiro who finished expertly.

Frimpong was introduced promptly after the break. So too came Patrik Schick, who replaced Amiri and continues to gradually return from injury. It wasn’t long before the Czech Republic star had the ball in the Mainz net. A double save from Dahmen, who twice pushed Frimpong and Azmoun strikes onto the upright, was eventually foiled at the third time of asking. The ball ricocheted perfectly to Schick who made it 2-2 with his predatory instincts amid all the chaos.

Just as Leverkusen were starting to mount pressure on their visitors, they conceded a penalty. Mainz substitute Silvain Widmer brought to ground. Amine Adli received his marching orders with straight red card, while Marcus Ingvartsen made it 3-2 from the spot. This feisty affair quickly got out of hand as referee, Robert Schroeder dished out a further six yellow cards after Adli’s dismissal. However, Bo Svensson’s charges did enough to hold out through 6 grueling injury-time minutes.