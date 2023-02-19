Foolad focused on defeating Al Faisaly: Nekounam

Tasnim – DOHA, Iran’s Foolad coach Javad Nekounam says that they are 100 percent focused to beat Al Faisaly since they are determined to advance to the next stage.

Foolad will play Al Faisaly on Monday in Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium in the AFC Champions League 2022 (West) Round of 16.

Nekounam is counting on his players to reproduce the form that saw them top Group C of the AFC Champions League 2022 against Al Faisaly.

“We have worked hard in terms of preparation as it is very important for us to produce our best. We know it will be a very difficult game but we are focused on our performance,” said Nekounam.

Nekounam said he expects a tough outing despite Al Faisaly’s status as a First Division team.

“We know they are a good team, and have a good coach. Saudi Arabian football is of a very high level and it will be a very tough match for us.

“However, we are 100 percent focused on ourselves and we are determined to advance. We will do our best,” the former Iran captain added.