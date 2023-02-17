February 18, 2023

Iran women’s U-20 team downs Jordan

February 17, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
140 views

Tasnim – PETRA, Iran U-20 women’s football team defeated Jordan 4-0 in a three-team tournament in Jordan.

The match took place at the Petra Stadium in Al-Hussein Youth City, Jordan.

Sara Didar and Negin Zandi scored two goals each.

Iran will also meet Uzbekistan in the tournament.

The team is headed by Maryam Jahan Nejati.

Iran is participating in the tournament as part of the preparation for the 2024 AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup qualification.

The Iranian girls are scheduled to play Turkmenistan on March 8 and meet Bangladesh in Group H four days later.

The winner will qualify for the next stage.

More Stories

Sepahan defeats Zenit St. Petersburg in friendly [VIDEO]

February 17, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

AFC: Javad Nekounam vying for continental title

February 17, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran will consider Herve Renard if available: Amirmehdi Alavi

February 17, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan