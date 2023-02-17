Iran women’s U-20 team downs Jordan

Tasnim – PETRA, Iran U-20 women’s football team defeated Jordan 4-0 in a three-team tournament in Jordan.

The match took place at the Petra Stadium in Al-Hussein Youth City, Jordan.

Sara Didar and Negin Zandi scored two goals each.

Iran will also meet Uzbekistan in the tournament.

The team is headed by Maryam Jahan Nejati.

Iran is participating in the tournament as part of the preparation for the 2024 AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup qualification.

The Iranian girls are scheduled to play Turkmenistan on March 8 and meet Bangladesh in Group H four days later.

The winner will qualify for the next stage.