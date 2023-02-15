Ansarifard scores against APOEL in first-leg of Cup QF’s [VIDEO]

Alphanews.live – NICOSIA, APOEL won 2-1 against Omonia in the first leg between them for the quarter-finals of the Coca-Cola Cup.

With two goals in the second half, the “blue and yellow” turned the match around and took the victory, along with the qualification lead for the semi-finals.

The “greens” couldn’t take advantage of the lead and the numerical advantage and are now looking for an upset in the rematch, where they will typically be guests.

Ansarifard opened the scoring in the 29th minute, with Caro equalizing in the 52nd minute and Dalcio in the 86th minute turning the tide.

APOEL’s Karo was sent off in the 69th minute with a second yellow card, while Sofronis Augustis received a straight red due to protests.

The replay is scheduled for the following Wednesday at the same stadium.