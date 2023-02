Tasnim – CZESTOCHOWA, Polish football club Rakow Czestochowa has shown its interest in signing Sepahan midfielder Omid Noorafkan.

The iconic player has played a key role in helping Sepahan lead the Iran football league table in the current season.

Rakow leads the table of 2022–23 Ekstraklasa, seven points above Legia Warsaw.

Sepahan is a favorite to win the Iran league and it’s very unlikely that the transfer will happen.