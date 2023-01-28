Gholizadeh to join Turkish Superlig club Kasımpaşa [Report]

Ajansspor – ISTANBUL, Kasimpasa, one of the Super League teams has reportedly reached an agreement to transfer Ali Gholizadeh, the right winger of the Iran National Football Team.

Kasımpaşa, who plays in the Turkish Super League, transferred a right-wing player to their squad during the interim transfer period. The Blue-White team has made an agreement with Ali Gholizadeh, who recently featured in the Qatar World Cup for the Iranian National Team.

Kasımpaşa has agreed in principle with the right winger Ali Gholizadeh and the player is expected to don the uniform of the Istanbul team in a short time.

The 26-year-old offensive player has played in 21 games for his club RSC Charleroi this season and has 1 goal and 1 assist.