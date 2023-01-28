January 29, 2023

Iran defeat Tajikistan at CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship

1 day ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – TASHKENT, Iran’s women’s futsal team defeated Tajikistan 16-0 in the 2023 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship on Saturday.

Sara Shirbeigi (six goals), Fereshteh Karimi (three goals), Maral Torkman (two goals), Mahsa Kamali, Nastaran Moghimi, Elham Anafcheh, Nazanin Estekifar, and Ziba Afragh were on target for Iran.

Iran started the four-team campaign on Friday with a 5-0 win over Kyrgyzstan.

Iran is scheduled to face Uzbekistan on Monday.

The round-robin tournament is being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from Jan. 25 to 31.

The Championship is the second edition of the CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship, the annual international futsal championship organized by CAFA for the women’s national futsal teams of Central Asia.

Iran are the defending champions, having won the 2022 inaugural edition.

