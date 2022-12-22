December 23, 2022

Locadia terminates contract with Persepolis

19 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Dutch forward Jürgen Locadia terminated his deal with Iranian football club Persepolis for family reasons.

The 29-year-old striker joined Persepolis in August on a one-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Locadia scored six goals in nine matches for Persepolis and helped the Reds to stay top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) table.

On Sunday, he left Tehran for his homeland just two days before the Tehran derby.

Persepolis’ officials have announced that they will file a complaint with FIFA if Locadia doesn’t return to Iran.