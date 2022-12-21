December 22, 2022

League Cup: Galeno and Taremi lead dragons to the final four [VIDEO]

13 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Porto, 21/12/2022 - O Fc Porto recebeu esta noite o Gil Vicente, no Estádio do Dragão, em jogo dos quartos de final da Taça da Liga 2022/23 . Taremi (Ivan Del Val/Global Imagens)

1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (2 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
294 views

Jn.pt – PORTO, FC Porto secured a place in the semi-finals of the League Cup after beating Gil Vicente by 2-0 this Wednesday in a match played at Estádio do Dragão. 

Sérgio Conceição’s team, which has never won this competition, will face Académico de Viseu in the first game of the “final four” to be played in Leiria.

With two novelties – Otávio and Taremi – in the eleven in relation to the team that beat Vizela at the close of the group stage, FC Porto went back in with everything and after just three minutes, had opened the scoring. Otávio isolated Galeno, whose goal was initially annulled by the assistant due to offside, which was overturned by VAR.

Porto was able to eventually seal the deal in the 68th minute when Otávio escaped the offside trap to receive a pass from Wendell and then assisted Taremi, who made the final score 2-0.

Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEpk000pF50

More Stories

Expectations in Iran are high: Jahanbakhsh

13 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

World Cup stars you must sign on Football Manager 2023 [Mehdi Taremi]

2 days ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

IPL: Esteghlal, Persepolis share spoils, Tractor defeats Paykan [VIDEO]

2 days ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan