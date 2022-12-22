Ebrahim Ashkesh appointed Naft Masjed Soleyman coach

Tasnim – MASJED SOLEYMAN, Ebrahim Ashkesh was named the head coach of Naft Masjed Soleyman on Wednesday.

He replaced Mohammad Reza Mohajeri, who stepped down from his role following a 4-1 defeat against Foolad in the Iran Professional League.

Under his guidance, Masjed Soleyman-based football team sit at the bottom of the table with nine points out of 12 matches.

Ashkesh has most recently worked as the head coach of Iranian first-tier side Esteghlal Mollasani.