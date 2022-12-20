IPL: Gol Gohar defeats Havadar, Foolad win against Naft MS [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Gol Gohar football team defeated Havadar 2-1 on Monday to move up top of Iran Professional League (IPL).

Mohammadhossein Chaghaei scored in the 38th minute for the visiting team but Morteza Tabrizi leveled the score on the hour mark.

Armin Sohrabian also scored the winner in the 74th minute.

In Isfahan, Zob Ahan edged Aluminum 1-0. Foolad beat Naft Masjed Soleyman 4-1 in Masjed Soleyman. Malavan and Sepahan shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Bandar Anzali. Mes Kerman suffered a 2-0 home loss against Mes Rafsanja. Sanat Naft also defeated their hosts Nassaji 2-0.

Gol Gohar, due to a better goal difference, moved up top with 24 points.