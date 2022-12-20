World Cup stars you must sign on Football Manager 2023 [Mehdi Taremi]

90 Mins – LONDON, The 2022 World Cup was a chance for players across the world to introduce themselves to a global audience, and it’s safe to say plenty of them took that opportunity.

Scouts have a whole host of new names on their radars and that should be no different on Football Manager 2023. Whether you’re looking for a new cornerstone or you just fell in love with a player, now’s the time to get them on your team.

9. Mehdi Taremi

Iran’s World Cup wasn’t great but it did at least put more eyes on the excellent Mehdi Taremi.

The Porto hitman is a dominant force in the box and boasts some unreal mental stats to go along with his 14 finishing. He’s a top-tier striker, for sure.

You won’t need to trigger Taremi’s £52m release clause as Porto will sell for around £31m.