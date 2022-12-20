December 20, 2022

IPL: Esteghlal, Persepolis share spoils, Tractor defeats Paykan [VIDEO]

8 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal, and Persepolis football teams shared the spoils here in a 2-2 draw in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Tuesday.

Giorgi Gvelesiani gave Persepolis the lead in the 16th minute with a header in the box.

Esteghlal midfielder Rouzbeh Cheshmi headed home in the 30th minute.

Esteghlal forward Arsaln Motahari was on target five minutes into the second half to lead Esteghlal 2-1 at the empty Azadi Stadium.

Persepolis dominated the possession in the second half to find the back of the net and with one minute remaining, Gvelesiani once again scored with a header from a corner kick.

Persepolis remained top of the table with 25 points, one point above Gol Gohar.

Esteghlal is third with 23 points.

Earlier in the day, Tractor defeated Paykan 1-0 in an away match in Tehran.

