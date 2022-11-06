Majid Hosseini assists in Kayserispor away win over Gaziantep FK [VIDEO]

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock (13087815fg) ISTANBUL - Majid Hosseini of Kayserispor during the Turkish Super Lig match between Besiktas AS and Yukatel Kayserispor at the Vodafone Park Arena on August 6, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. ANP | Dutch Height | GERRIT FROM COLOGNE Besiktas AS v Yukatel Kayserispor, Turkish Super Lig - 06 Aug 2022

(No Ratings Yet)

Fotomac.com.tr – GAZIANTEP, Gaziantep FK, and Kayserispor faced each other in the 13th week of the Super League. The match ended with Kayserispor winning 2-1.

Kayserispor opened the scoring in the 41st minute through Oliver Kemen (Assisted by Majid Hosseini).

Furkan Soyalp levelled the score for Gaziantep in the 52nd minute.

In the 89th minute, Ramazan Civelek scored the winner for the visitors.

With this result, Kayserispor took 5th place with 23 points. Gaziantep FK, on ​​the other hand, took 10th place with 15 points.

Gaziantep FK will visit Fatih Kargumruk next week while Kayserispor will host Konyaspor at home.