Taremi scores as FC Porto thrash Paços de Ferreira [VIDEO]

Rtp.pt – PORTO, Iranian international Mehdi Taremi continued in great form for his side in the Portuguese top-division match against Pacos de Ferreira.

Mehdi Taremi scored once whilst Evanilson scored a brace in the first half to take the lead at half-time by 3-0.

A Juan Delgado own goal put the final score at 4-0.

With the win, the Dragons are in second place, with Paços still at the bottom of the table.

Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pgC94Og_Puw