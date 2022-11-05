November 5, 2022

Taremi scores as FC Porto thrash Paços de Ferreira [VIDEO]

4 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
120 views

Rtp.pt – PORTO, Iranian international Mehdi Taremi continued in great form for his side in the Portuguese top-division match against Pacos de Ferreira.

Mehdi Taremi scored once whilst Evanilson scored a brace in the first half to take the lead at half-time by 3-0. 

A Juan Delgado own goal put the final score at 4-0. 

With the win, the Dragons are in second place, with Paços still at the bottom of the table.

Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pgC94Og_Puw

More Stories

The Guardian: World Cup 2022 team guide [Iran]

13 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran defeats UAE to make the 2022 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup final [VIDEO]

13 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

2022 WC: Sardar Azmoun to be fit for tournament [Report]

13 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan