IPL: Persepolis victorious over Mes Kerman, Tractor draw with Malavan [VIDEO]

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team defeated Mes Kerman 1-0 to remain at top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

In the match held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Cheick Diabate scored the only goal of the match in the 73rd minute.

Also, Tractor drew 1-1 with Malavan in Tabriz, Sanat Naft was held to a 1-1 draw by Paykan and Gol Gohar beat Foolad 2-1 in Ahvaz.

Persepolis remained at the top with 24 points.