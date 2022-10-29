Countdown 2022 World Cup: Iran set to break ‘group stage’ jinx in Qatar

Vangaurdngr.com – LAGOS, After an impressive qualification round where they won eight games out 10 to finish top of their group, Iran is among the five nations to represent the Asia continent on football’s world’s biggest stage.

Team Melli, in their five previous appearances, at the World Cup has never gone past the group stage and will be looking at breaking that jinx in Qatar.

Led by former Manchester United coach, Carlos Queiroz and drawn with England, USA and Wales, confidence is high that Iran could pull a major upset in the group and go on to shock the world by qualifying for the knockout stages.

Players to watch out for:

Ehan Hajsafi

32 years

Left-Back

Captain of the side and packed with lots of experience under his belt, Ehan Hajsafi will be key to the chances of Iran surpassing their previous records at the World Cup.

The 32-year-old made his debut for Iran in 2008, and has made 119 appearances and scored 7 goals for the Asian nation.

AEK Athens left-back, down the left flank, will be a threat for oppositions.

Omid Noorafkan

24 years

Midfielder

Omid Noorafkan is one of the young players in Iran and the World Cup in Qatar will be his maiden.

Plying his trade for Seraphan in Iran, his influence in the team has been growing in pace.

Noorafkan’s versatility is one important aspect of the game as he can operates at full back, central defence and even midfield, and that is one indispensable trait Queiroz will be banking on to lead Iran to glory.

Mehdi Taremi

30 years

Forward

Teams facing Iran would have to be wary of Mehdi Taremi in the forward line of the Iranian attack as the Porto talisman has proven time and again what a ruthless finisher he is.

Taremi’s attacking instinct is highly likened to that of Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Edin Dzeko, Karim Benzema and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

With his physique which is always a nightmare for defenders and his superb finishing ability, Taremi is set to cause sparks in Qatar.

Coach

Carlos Queiroz

Carlos Queiroz is one of the experienced managers at the FIFA World Cup, having led Iran to two different World Cup.

The 69-year-old experienced Portuguese coach was in charge in 2014 and 2018 where they were knocked out in the group stage.

The former Manchester United assistant manager will be looking at bettering his records at the World Cup in his third outing with Team Melli in Qatar.