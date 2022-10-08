Iranian defender Khanzadeh joins Bashundhara Kings

Daily-sun.com – DHAKA, The three-time BPL champions Bashundhara Kings signed Iranian national defender Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh Darabi for the next 2022-23 season.

Reza joined the Bangladeshi club Kings as one of their Asian quota replacing compatriot Khaled Shafiei.

The 31-year-old Iranian was part of the 30-man preliminary squad for World Cup 2014 and the final squad for World Cup 2018.

“I’m very happy to come here. I want to make Bashundhara champions. I know about the Bashundhara Kings. I’m happy to sign with them,” Reza said.

Reza played for prominent Iranian clubs including Persepolis FC, Foolad Khuzestan FC, Zob Ahan Esfahan FC, Shahr Khodro FC, Tractor SC, and Qatari club Al Ahli SC in his career.

The signing formalities were completed in the Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital on Saturday. Bashundhara Kings President Imrul Hassan was present on the occasion.

“We’ve initially signed him (Reza) for one year. If he proves his worth, we will extend his contract,” Imrul said.