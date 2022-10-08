Taremi assists in FC Porto win over Portimonense [VIDEO]

Acorianooriental.pt – PORTIMAO, FC Porto confirmed their 16th consecutive victory against Portimonense beating them 2-0.

The white and blues’ visit to the Algarve resulted in an easy victory, with goals from Otávio (22 minutes), and Pepê, who increased the lead at the start of the second half (52) with an assist from Mehdi Taremi.

The victory sees Porto remain in second place behind Benfica in the Portuguese Football League.

Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLHH76HLTK4&feature=onebox