Abedzadeh keeps clean sheet against Granada [VIDEO]

1 hour ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Radiomarcaleon.com – PONFERRADA, A goalless draw at El Toralín saw Ponferradina in a duel largely dominated by Granada.

Two Granada goals by Jorge Molina and Miguel Rubio were annulled for offside.

La Deportiva was subdued in extensive phases of the duel and had some more dangerous actions in the second half when they found more space.

For the home side, Yuri and Amir were the main newcomers to the squad and Karanka revolutionized his team with half a dozen new faces.

In the end, both teams didn’t have enough in attack to achieve a revitalizing victory.  

Granada has not won away since their first match and Deportiva has not won at home since their first home game.

Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=ponferradina+granada

