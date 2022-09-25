September 25, 2022

2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Iran leaves Tehran for Kuwait

4 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s national futsal team left Tehran Saturday morning to participate in the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup in Kuwait.

Team Melli, headed by Vahid Shamsaei, seeks to win the title for the 13th time.

Iran has been drawn in Group C along with Lebanon, Chinese Taipei and Indonesia.

Iran will open the campaign with a match against Indonesia on September 28 and meet Chinese Taipei and Lebanon on September 30 and October 2, respectively.

