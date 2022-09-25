Team Melli WC Group B opponents lose in friendlies 

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Wales, and the US football teams suffered losses in their pre-World Cup friendly matches.

Wales lost to Belgium 2-1 in Brussels in the Nations League Thursday night.

Kevin De Bruyne and Michy Batshuayi rewarded Belgium’s first-half dominance with well-worked goals and Kieffer Moore halved the deficit five minutes after the interval.

On Friday, the US lost to Japan 2-0 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Daichi Kamada and Kaoru Mitoma were on target for the Samurai Blue.

The US will play Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

In addition, expected group toppers England lost to Italy in their Nations League group A match resulting in their relegation to group B.

England, Wales and the US are in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup along with Iran.