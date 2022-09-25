September 25, 2022

PersianFootball.com

Your Source For Iran Football News

Queiroz happy with Iran’s winning mentality

10 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran's coach Carlos Queiroz looks on during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup semi-final football match between Iran and Japan at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on January 28, 2019. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
7 views

Tasnim – VIENNA, Iran national football team head coach Carlos Queiroz expressed his satisfaction over the team’s victory against Uruguay.

Team Melli defeated Uruguay 1-0 in a friendly match Friday night in Austria courtesy of Mehdi Taremi’s goal in the second half.

“Well done lads. Team cohesion with all playing the game with a winning mentality,” Queiroz shared on his Twitter account.

“We must use what we learn in this game to improve our Football, always trying to be better,” he added.

Iran will play Senegal in another friendly match on Tuesday.

Related Stories

Team Melli WC Group B opponents lose in friendlies 

4 seconds ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran edge Uruguay in friendly [VIDEO]

2 days ago webmaster

Iran-Russia friendly match called off [Report]

3 days ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

You may have missed

Team Melli WC Group B opponents lose in friendlies 

4 seconds ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Queiroz happy with Iran’s winning mentality

10 mins ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran edge Uruguay in friendly [VIDEO]

2 days ago webmaster

Iran-Russia friendly match called off [Report]

3 days ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
slot online slot hoki slot gacor slot pulsa judi online situs slot deposit dana slot deposit pulsa situs slot gacor slot88