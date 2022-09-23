September 23, 2022

PersianFootball.com

Your Source For Iran Football News

Iran edge Uruguay in friendly [VIDEO]

8 hours ago webmaster
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (11 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
485 views

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Iran national football team edged past Uruguay 1-0 in a friendly match thanks to the Mehdi Taremi’s second half goal on Friday.

Substitute Taremi opened the solitary goal of the match in the 79th minute at the NV Arena in Sankt Pölten, Austria.

Darwin Nunez and Luiz Suarez made some scoring chances but Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand kept a clean sheet in the first half.

Substitute Amir Abedzadeh also did brilliantly to save the goal in the second half.

Iran, headed by Carlos Queiroz, are scheduled to meet Senegal on Tuesday.

Team Melli have been drawn in Group B along with England, the U.S. and Wales.

Related Stories

Iran-Russia friendly match called off [Report]

1 day ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

SportsMole: Iran vs. Uruguay [Preview]

1 day ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Former Team Melli coach Dragan Skocic leaves Iran 

1 day ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

You may have missed

Iran edge Uruguay in friendly [VIDEO]

8 hours ago webmaster

Iran-Russia friendly match called off [Report]

1 day ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

SportsMole: Iran vs. Uruguay [Preview]

1 day ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Former Team Melli coach Dragan Skocic leaves Iran 

1 day ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
slot online slot hoki slot gacor slot pulsa judi online situs slot deposit dana slot deposit pulsa situs slot gacor slot88