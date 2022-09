Tasnim – VIENNA, Iran’s national men’s football team will return to Tehran on Thursday.

Team Melli defeated Uruguay 1-0 in a friendly match in Austria on Friday and will meet Senegal in its second warmup on Tuesday.

The members of the Iranian football team who play in the Iranian domestic league will return to the country on Thursday.

Team Melli is preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where the Persians are drawn along with England, the US, and Wales.