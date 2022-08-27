Jahanbakhsh assists as Feyenoord defeat FC Emmen [VIDEO]

288 views

Vi.nl – ROTTERDAM, Feyenoord booked their third win of the season on Saturday as the team of trainer Arne Slot was too strong for FC Emmen.

Debutant David Hancko played an important role in the opening goal for the Rotterdam team, while all the scorers from the match scored their first goals for Feyenoord.

Before Feyenoord and Emmen kicked off, the home club considered the departure of Jens Toornstra. The midfielder was waved goodbye with applause and a beautiful banner. Toornstra returned to FC Utrecht after eight years at Feyenoord.

The first goal came in the 60th minute of the match. Hancko provided to Quinten Timber and the midfielder hit the mark and scored his first goal for Feyenoord.

Santiago GimÃ©nez, who had replaced Danilo after more than an hour, scored his first goal for Feyenoord. Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who also came in late in the second half, sent the Mexican striker away with a through ball, after which the attacker finished to make it 2-0 on the 85th minute.

The victory was already confirmed for Feyenoord, but there were even more players who wanted to score their first goals. Jacob Rasmussen, who was still up front after a corner kick saw the defender increase the lead to 3-0 on the 88th.

Szymanski was good for the fourth Rotterdam goal in extra time.