Zahedi scores late to help Puskas Academia salvage draw against Debreceni VSC [VIDEO]

Origo.hu – DEBRECEN, In the fifth round of the NB I league, Debrecen played out a 1-1 draw at home against PuskÃ¡s AkadÃ©mia.

Debreceni VSC, the team from HajdÃºsÃ¡g, remains winless this season after this result.Â

The home team took the lead in the middle of the first half with BalÃ¡zs DzudzsÃ¡k’s penalty kick in the 21st minute.

For a long time, it looked like Debreceni would end the match without conceding a goal, but Zsolt HornyÃ¡k’s team mobilized reinforcements and finally equalized in the 89th minute.

Iranian attacker Shahab Zahedi, who was brought into the game in the 75th minute, scored his goal late in the match to help his team go home with a draw.

Highlights: https://m4sport.hu/video/2022/08/27/debrecen-puskas-akademia-1-1/