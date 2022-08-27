Dalkurd FF sign TM U23 attacker Fardin Rabet [VIDEO]

230 views

Fotbolltransfers.com – UPPSALA, Fardin Rabet leaves the Iranian club Esteghlal to play in the Swedish Superettan with Dalkurd FF.

Dalkurd FF announces on its official website that striker Fardin Rabet, 20, is ready for the club.

– I am very happy to be here. I hope to be a contributing part of the team and help them. As a player with a Kurdish background, I hope to be able to help Dalkurd, says the new acquisition to the website.

– Dalkurd has a good team with many talented players. I hope that together we can help each other keep the team in the Superettan and I’m sure we can do it, continues Rabet.

The 20-year-old has merits from the Iranian U19 and U23 national teams.